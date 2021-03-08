New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday she has selected Joon H. Kim, a former U.S. attorney, and Anne L. Clark, an employment discrimination lawyer, to run the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Kim served as the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2017-18. He had been Preet Bharara’s deputy in the office until President Donald Trump fired Bharara. Kim filled the job until he was replaced by Trump appointee Geoffrey Berman.

Clark is a private attorney who has "successfully represented plaintiffs in numerous sexual harassment and other employment discrimination cases" in the public and private sector, according to James.

"Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law," James said in a statement. "There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve."

