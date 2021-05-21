ALBANY – Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic legislators have proposed a law that would change the standards under which police can use deadly force.

James, a Democrat, said the current use-of-force law should be changed "from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort." The change is needed because current law is too broad and shield policy from accountability, she said.

A recent Newsday review found that a special prosecutor’s office created in 2015 to review the more than 20 cases in which civilians die at the hands of police has resulted in zero convictions of officers. Some legislators cited the legal standard for using force, which they said gave police wide latitude if they deemed force necessary and made it nearly impossible to gain indictments.

The attorney general said police should use force "as seldom as possible" and the law should carry "real consequences for when an officer crosses the line."

"Police are imbued with incredible power," James said. "The state has every right to demand that power is used as seldom as possible."