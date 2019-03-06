TODAY'S PAPER
Homeless man pleads guilty in GoFundMe scheme

Prosecutors say the feel-good tale that made international headlines in 2017 was predicated on a lie.

By The Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J. — A homeless man charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in federal court.

Johnny Bobbitt entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey.

Bobbitt and co-defendants Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure face charges in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with McClure and her then-boyfriend D'Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas when she was stranded along the highway.

Bobbitt and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

By The Associated Press

