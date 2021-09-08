Federal court upholds Percoco conviction on corruption charges

ALBANY – A federal court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of Joseph Percoco, the former closest aide of ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, on corruption charges.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit also upheld the convictions of four others in the "Buffalo Billion" scandal, including Alain Kaloyeros, the former powerful state university official who oversaw Cuomo’s signature upstate development project.

In doing so, the court rejected arguments there was insufficient evidence for conviction.

Percoco was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to six years in prison for taking more than $300,000 in bribes from a developer and an energy company to exercise his clout in state government.

Kaloyeros, who founded the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute, was convicted of bid-rigging for steering lucrative contracts to Syracuse and Buffalo developers. In 2018, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison.