NewsRegion/State

Juror selection in NYS to be suspended due to COVID-19 rise

Sign pointing to the jurors' entrance at the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex in Riverhead. Credit: Kevin P Coughlin

By John Valenti and Bridget Murphy john.valenti@newsday.com, bridget.murphy@newsday.com
Print

The selection of new jurors for jury duty is being suspended as of next week in New York due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said Friday.

The announcement, from New York's Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, does not affect current ongoing jury or bench trials or sitting grand juries, but will cause the suspension of all future juror selection until further notice. Socially-distanced in-person court conferences will continue, as well, officials said, with newly-commenced bench trials and hearings to be conducted virtually, unless otherwise authorized.

"In light of advice from our epidemiologist and Governor [Andrew] Cuomo's most recent directives concerning limiting congregation of groups of people in public and private locations, we have made a determination that starting next week, no new prospective trial jurors, both criminal and civil, will be summoned for jury service, for now," the statement read.

This is the second time since the pandemic hit that jury selection has been postponed in New York. It was previously temporarily suspended in March.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

