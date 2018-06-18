Prosecutors in the upstate bid-rigging trial of former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros told Manhattan federal court jurors Monday that his motive was to win favor with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to get promotions and pursue his dreams of being New York’s high-tech economic development czar.

David Zhou, the prosecutor, said the fulcrum of the plot was hiring lobbyist and former Cuomo aide Todd Howe — who had strong political connections to the administration, and had also been hired by the Cuomo donors who won nearly $1 billion in bids.

“Kaloyeros needed strong support from the governor’s office,” Zhou said in opening arguments. “Howe was the key...He gave Kaloyeros access to the top people in the governor’s office.”

Kaloyeros, 62, of upstate Slingerlands, is accused of wire fraud conspiracy along with developers Louis P. Ciminelli of Buffalo, and Joseph Gerardi and Steven Aiello of Syracuse’s COR for tailoring bid requests and hiding their favored status from the board of the SUNY affiliate that issued contracts for Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billions” upstate development initiative.

Prosecutors believe the nanotechnology wizard credited with turning SUNY into a center of high-tech development in Albany wanted to secure his standing with Cuomo as an economic development czar making $800,000 a year, and was advised by Howe to choose two of Cuomo’s biggest upstate campaign donors.

But U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni hasn’t yet approved the introduction of the campaign contributions as evidence. So the opening statement focused on Howe — the cooperating witness who worked for both Kaloyeros and the developers, but whose credibility was so damaged at the recent trial of Cuomo deputy Joe Percoco that prosecutors aren’t calling him in the Kaloyeros case.

Zhou said emails from Howe and the four defendants, as well as testimony from an aide to Ciminelli, would help corroborate the alleged plot, but reliance on a missing witness was an easy target for defense lawyers during their opening statements.

Reid Weingarten, Kaloyeros’ lawyer, said prosecution claims that Howe had close ties to Cuomo that his client relied on were true, but told jurors that introducing Howe’s story through emails and second-hand statements to other witnesses wouldn’t solve the credibility problems.

“We will show you that you can’t trust a word of what Todd Howe typed or said,” Weingarten said.

“Todd Howe is not dead,” Steven Coffey, Aiello’s lawyer, chimed in his opening, “and they’re not going to call him!”

Percoco was convicted of bribery in March based on testimony from Howe that he arranged $300,000 in bribes from two clients, one of them COR. But he admitted during his testimony embezzlement, a career of lies and deception, and misleading answers. He is now jailed.

Testimony in the Kaloyeros trial begins Monday afternoon.