Jurors completed their first day of deliberations in the bid-rigging trial of former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros and three upstate developers without reaching a verdict Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

The deliberations follow a three-week trial of charges that Kaloyeros, 62, of Slingerlands, who led Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” revitalization initiative and steered contracts to Buffalo builder Louis Ciminelli, and Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi of Syracuse’s COR Development.

The four men are charged with conspiracy and wire fraud, and Gerardi is charged with lying to federal agents. Jurors sent out two notes asking to see different pieces of evidence. Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Thursday.