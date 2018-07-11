TODAY'S PAPER
No verdict in Kaloyeros bid-rigging trial after first day of deliberations

Jurors completed Day 1 in the case against former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros and three upstate developers without reaching a verdict Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros arrives at a federal courthouse in Manhattan for his trial on July 2. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Jurors completed their first day of deliberations in the bid-rigging trial of former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros and three upstate developers without reaching a verdict Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

The deliberations follow a three-week trial of charges that Kaloyeros, 62, of Slingerlands, who led Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” revitalization initiative and steered contracts to Buffalo builder Louis Ciminelli, and Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi of Syracuse’s COR Development.

The four men are charged with conspiracy and wire fraud, and Gerardi is charged with lying to federal agents. Jurors sent out two notes asking to see different pieces of evidence. Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Thursday.

