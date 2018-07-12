The former SUNY official who Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked to oversee his signature upstate “Buffalo Billion” economic revitalization program has been convicted on bid-rigging charges on the second day of jury deliberations after a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

Alain Kaloyeros, 62, of Slingerlands, who founded SUNY Polytechnic Institute, was accused of steering contracts to favored Buffalo and Syracuse developers, both major Cuomo donors, in a case that cast a harsh light on the inner workings of New York’s economic development efforts.

Jurors also found co-defendant Louis P. Ciminelli, head of a Buffalo construction firm chosen to develop a solar-panel fabrication facility, guilty. Steve Aiello and partner Joe Gerardi of COR Development in Syracuse, whose projects included a “film hub,” were both convicted as well.

Kaloyeros, a Lebanese-American physicist specializing in nanoscience, is credited with using SUNY to develop public-private technology partnerships that sparked an economic rebirth in Albany, and was at one time the state’s highest earning employee with a salary of $800,000.

A colorful figure nicknamed “AK-47” who drove Porsches and Jaguars with vanity plates like “DR NANO,” he was described in testimony as volatile, temperamental and anxious after Cuomo’s 2010 election to enhance his power and prestige by currying favor with the new governor.

Prosecutors charged that Kaloyeros conspired with Todd Howe, a lobbyist and former Cuomo aide, to steer contracts. Howe was paid six-figure fees by Kaloyeros to serve as a liaison with Cuomo’s office, and also earned six-figure consulting fees from both developers.

But Howe, a cooperating government witness who is in jail, did not testify after questions about his credibility arose during his February testimony in a related case that ended in the bribery conviction of former Cuomo top lieutenant Joseph Percoco and of Aiello.

The result was a less-explosive trial than some anticipated — missing any narration by Howe of his discussions with the governor’s office and Kaloyeros about the selection of developers, and any testimony about any role played by their sizable campaign contributions.

The government instead relied at trial on emails indicating the Syracuse and Buffalo developers got early access to bid materials and were able to suggest specifications favoring them, and Ciminelli aide Kevin Schuler who pleaded guilty and testified his firm had the “inside track.”

The initial bid specs for Buffalo called for a developer located there with 50 years experience — a requirement, later changed, that only Ciminelli met. Prosecutors also focused on nearly two dozen emails deleted by Kaloyeros and Ciminelli after the investigation surfaced in 2015.

The defendants argued that nothing they did was prohibited under fast-track, flexible procurement rules used by the SUNY affiliate handling economic development, the Fort Schuyler Management Corp., and that Howe’s emails had made legitimate exchanges look suspicious.