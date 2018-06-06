The judge at the upcoming federal trial of former SUNY bigwig Dr. Alain Kaloyeros for allegedly rigging development bids for big donors to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ruled Wednesday that evidence of Kaloyeros $800,000 salary and lifestyle won’t be allowed.

“You can bring out that he’s well-paid,” said Manhattan U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni. “His exact salary is irrelevant.”

Prosecutors contend Kaloyeros’ desire to maintain and improve his high-profile SUNY position by currying favor with Cuomo was the reason he joined lobbyist Todd Howe in a scheme to help executives at Buffalo’s L.P. Ciminelli Construction and Syracuse’s COR Development win contracts.

As head of SUNY’s Polytechnic Institute, Kaloyeros brought in millions in grants for nanotechnology research and became one of the state’s highest paid employees, reportedly driving Porsches and Ferraris with vanity plates like “DR NANO.”

He is scheduled to go to trial on June 18 along with former Ciminelli principal Louis P. Ciminelli and Syracuse developers Steve Aiello and Joseph Gerardi, all Cuomo donors. Howe has pleaded guilty under a cooperation deal with the government, but is not being called as a witness because of issues about his credibility.

Prosecutor David Zhou told Caproni the government would present evidence that after a rocky start with Cuomo when he took office in 2010, Kaloyeros began working with Howe — a longtime Cuomo family insider — to improve his ties, hoping eventually to become the president of the entire SUNY system.

“Protecting a million dollar salary seems like a good motive,” Caproni said to Kaloyeros lawyer Michael Miller. “Why isn’t the fact that he made close to $1 million not relevant? . . . He wanted to stay in good with the governor.”

But Miller said the defense would dispute the motive, arguing that Cuomo’s control over the SUNY system and Kaloyeros’ salary was limited, and that in any event the details of Kaloyeros’ compensation weren’t critical.

“The only value is to make it look like Dr. Kaloyeros was an extremely well-paid person,” he told the judge.

Caproni ended up agreeing to keep out the details. “What difference does it make?” she said.