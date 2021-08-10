Kathy Hochul poised to become state's first woman governor

ALBANY — Kathy Hochul, in two weeks, will become the first woman governor in New York state history, taking over from a scandal-scarred Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who resigned under pressure today.

It will mark the pinnacle of a winding political journey for Hochul, the 62-year-old Buffalo-area Democrat whom Cuomo hand-picked to be his lieutenant governor running mate in 2014 and then unsuccessfully tried to boot from his 2018 ticket.

Hochul (it’s pronounced like "local") will face immediate challenges handling the state’s continued COVID-19 response, fixing a backed-up rent relief program that’s threatening landlords and tenants and repairing a body politic fractured by the bullying style and then stunning and sudden fall of Cuomo.

"I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Twitter, moments after the governor announced his resignation, effective in 14 days. "It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor."

Hochul has been a low-profile deputy, traveling the state for ribbon-cuttings, roundtable discussion and press conferences on Cuomo’s behalf since January 2015 when she replaced Robert Duffy, who served as lieutenant governor in Cuomo’s first term.

"The good news is Kathy Hochul is she’s been prepared for this as long she’s been lieutenant governor," said Jay Jacobs, state Democratic chairman, said. "She knows all of the players of the state. They know her and like her. She’s served at all levels of government.

Hochul also been a town board member, an Erie County clerk and a surprise winner of a special election to fill a congressional seat in Western New York. She also was a not-so-surprisingly one-term congresswoman in what is one of the strongest Republican congressional districts in the state.

As lieutenant governor, she’s traveled the state for Cuomo, helping with regional economic development councils and a campaign to reduce sexual assault on college campuses.

She once was considered moderate or conservative for a Democrat — opposing, when she was Erie County clerk, a proposal to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses.

That stance helped her win the congressional special election in 2011 — with the help of an endorsement from the National Rifle Association.

She served in Congress for 19 months, losing her 2012 reelection bid to Republican Chris Collins.

Cuomo selected her to run with him in 2014, his first reelection campaign, giving him the female running mate Democrats wanted.

Since becoming Cuomo’s running mate, Hochul, like the governor, steadily embraced more progressive positions. She now supports driver’s licenses for people who came to the U.S. illegally and tougher gun-control protections.

Len Lenihan, the former Erie County Democratic chairman, once called Hochul a "Joe Biden Democrat."

But in 2018, Cuomo publicly tried to push her into running for her old congressional seat. Democrats said then that the governor wanted a minority candidate to be his running mate.

Hochul refused in a rare instance of bucking the governor. Then, she beat back a strong Democratic primary challenge by Jumaane Williams, 53% to 47%.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University in Washington. She served as an aide to then-Rep. John LaFalce and later Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. She’s married to William Hochul, the former U.S. Attorney for the Western New York District.

Since the Cuomo sexual harassment scandal broke, Hochul had kept an even lower profile, still traveling the state but refusing to say more than the investigation should be allowed to be completed.

But shortly after Attorney General Letitia James released a report that concluded Cuomo broke multiple state and federal laws in harassing 11 women, Hochul issued her strongest statement to date:

"The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor toward multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward," Hochul said, before referring to possible impeachment proceedings.

"No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps," she continued. "Because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."