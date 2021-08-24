TODAY'S PAPER
Kathy Hochul takes ceremonial oath of office as NY's first woman governor

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York's governor, while her husband, Bill Hochul, holds a bible during a swearing-in ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol, early Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany. Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul took a ceremonial oath of office Tuesday in an event packed with supporters from around the state to help usher in an era for New York after a decade of governance by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Tuesday’s midmorning swearing came hours after the state’s first woman governor was sworn into office shortly after midnight in a private ceremony.

Her first day as New York’s chief executive included a packed schedule of meetings with legislative leaders who had an often uneasy relationship with Cuomo.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had each called on Cuomo to resign after he was accused of sexual harassment in a state Attorney General’s Office report. Both legislative leaders have said they expect a more collegial and effective relationship with Hochul, a former Congress member.

"Today is a new day for the State of New York," said Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers). "Governor Kathy Hochul is smart, tough, determined, with high ethical standards and a strong moral compass. She has served in local, county, state and federal government positions and values the insights and experiences of local leaders — listening before making decisions … I look forward to her leadership and a collaborative relationship between her and the members of the Senate and the Assembly."

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

