Kathy Hochul takes ceremonial oath of office as NY's first woman governor

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul took a ceremonial oath of office Tuesday in an event packed with supporters from around the state to help usher in an era for New York after a decade of governance by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Tuesday’s midmorning swearing came hours after the state’s first woman governor was sworn into office shortly after midnight in a private ceremony.

Her first day as New York’s chief executive included a packed schedule of meetings with legislative leaders who had an often uneasy relationship with Cuomo.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had each called on Cuomo to resign after he was accused of sexual harassment in a state Attorney General’s Office report. Both legislative leaders have said they expect a more collegial and effective relationship with Hochul, a former Congress member.

"Today is a new day for the State of New York," said Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers). "Governor Kathy Hochul is smart, tough, determined, with high ethical standards and a strong moral compass. She has served in local, county, state and federal government positions and values the insights and experiences of local leaders — listening before making decisions … I look forward to her leadership and a collaborative relationship between her and the members of the Senate and the Assembly."