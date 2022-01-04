Much at stake as Hochul prepares first State of the State address

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver perhaps the most important speech of her tenure on Wednesday, nearly five months after being unexpectedly thrust into the job following a scandal that shook New York politics.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, will outline her 2022 agenda in her State of the State address to the State Legislature at the State Capitol. The address is set for 1 p.m.

It’s not as if it will be the first time Hochul is in the spotlight. She’s been there since the resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo in August, directing the state’s pandemic effort while trying to position herself to fight off would-be gubernatorial challengers.

But with her transition period over, COVID-19 cases spiraling again, a legislative session launching and elections looming this year, Hochul’s tenure will get fresh scrutiny as the new year gets underway, analysts said. It’s the first time she’ll get to outline a full agenda.

"The public generally doesn’t pay much attention to these speeches but the media does and that’s how the public is going to get their major impressions of how the governor is doing," said Grant Reeher, a Syracuse University political science professor. "It’s a very important speech for her."

The to-do list of the speech likely will include plans for the pandemic, health care systems and workforce, crime and the economy. And she must continue to distinguish herself from Cuomo, whose bruising style wore thin after nearly 11 years in office and alienated most legislators.

"COVID is overarching. Upstate health care centers are a problem. Crime’s a problem. She needs to touch on those sufficiently and come up with a solution," said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic consultant. "She should thank voters and express gratitude for working with her and not attacking her during this transition."

But one of the main objectives, in Sheinkopf’s view, is to "continue to show the extraordinary energy" Hochul has shown since ascending in August.

"The problem for Kathy Hochul is she slows down for a minute, it might give Republicans an opportunity," Sheinkopf said.

Several Republicans have lined up to challenge Hochul, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive.

But she’s also facing a possible primary, with Rep. Tom Suozzi (R-Glen Cove) and New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams having declared their candidacy.

Attorney General Letitia James initially declared she too would run in a primary, arguably becoming Hochul’s most formidable challenger. But she dropped out last month after, according to insiders, James struggled to raise campaign money compared with Hochul.

James’ decision to drop out and instead run for reelection removed Hochul’s strongest challenger from the political left and could mean the governor doesn’t have to veer far left to win a primary, analysts have said.

That could be reflected in what Hochul chooses to say in her address about housing, crime and bail laws.

Separately, advocates and legislators expect a flurry of tax credit and spending proposals because New York has plenty of revenue, largely thanks to federal pandemic aid. Hochul won’t give many spending specifics in her speech — that will come later in January when she proposes a state budget — but she’s expected to outline an array of initiatives.

Lee Miringoff, the veteran Marist College pollster, said COVID-19 remains "No. 1 in people’s minds." Because of that, Hochul’s message will likely be a mix of "we’re getting through" but also "things will be brighter soon."

But the governor also needs to distinguish herself from her predecessor.

Cuomo resigned in August after ruling New York politics with an iron fist for nearly 11 years. He stepped down to avoid a likely impeachment trial following an attorney general’s investigation that concluded he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo denied the allegations but resigned because he said the political climate had become "too reactionary."

When she took office, Hochul, who wasn’t close to Cuomo, vowed a different administration. She promised to work more cooperatively with the legislature. She proposed term limits for governors. She modified Cuomo’s massive building plans for the Javits Center and Penn Station.

"I think she definitely has taken steps to separate herself from Cuomo from the time the scandal started," Miringoff said. "Clearly, she’s charting her own course, which I think we will see (Wednesday) as well."