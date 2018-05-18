TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
NewsRegion/State

Buffalo businessman pleads guilty in upstate corruption case

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print

A Buffalo businessman pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court in Manhattan on Friday and agreed to cooperate in an upcoming trial of five others for corruption in some of the Cuomo administration’s flagship upstate development projects.

Kevin Schuler, a former executive with LP Ciminelli construction company, told U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni he conspired to rig bids and “tailored” the request-for-proposals process to ensure his firm won contracts for the so-called “Buffalo Billion” economic development effort.

Prosecutors have accused former SUNY Polytechnic head Alan Kaloyeros, former lobbyist Todd Howe, former Ciminelli construction magnate Louis Ciminelli and aide Michael Laipple and two Syracuse developers with participating in schemes to rig contracts.

Howe pleaded guilty and is expected to be a key government witness at trial. But his credibility was damaged earlier this year in a related corruption trial of former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Joe Percoco, and he is now in jail. Schuler’s plea deal will give prosecutors another cooperator to rely on.

The trial, expected to last four to six weeks, is scheduled to begin on June 11.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

More news

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on March Top cops: Aim to ID potential shooters
Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. NY sens: EPA should release study on chemicals
Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), left, and Peter King House members ask for LI immigration court
Stop & Shop on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 Reprieve for Stop & Shop in Hempstead
A residence on St. Andrews Lane in Glen State overturns city’s rejection of group home
Local wineries anticipate a good season. At one Officials: Rising gas prices won't dampen LI tourism