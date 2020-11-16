State Sen. Kevin Thomas declared victory Monday in his tight reelection contest, saying absentee ballots reversed a deficit he faced on election night.

As of late Monday, Thomas (D-Levittown) had 72,284 votes and Republican Dennis Dunne, 70,857 — a difference of 1,427.

Although there were more than 6,000 votes left to count, Nassau County and New York State Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs said the math favors Thomas: About 2,596 were submitted by Democrats, 2,083 by Republicans and about 1,800 by unaffiliated and minor-party members.

To pull out a victory, Dunne, a Hempstead town councilman, would need to garner about 60% of those remaining votes. Democrats say that is highly unlikely because Thomas has collected more than 70% of the more than 24,000 absentees counted so far.

"Based on the results of the absentee ballots opened so far and the Democratic enrollment advantage in the ballots yet to be opened, I am now happy to congratulate Kevin Thomas on his reelection to the Senate from New York’s 6th senatorial district," Jacobs said in a statement issued shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Minutes later, Thomas issued a statement saying in part: "Following a very close election in 2018, I am thrilled to have won a larger margin this year, and I know that is because of my hard work fighting for this community, Long Island, and all of New York State."

Republicans weren’t conceding.

"While this race has tightened, a significant number of ballots have yet to be counted. We believe any declaration is premature and we look forward to making sure every legal vote is counted before determining the outcome of this race," said Candice Giove, a Senate Republican spokeswoman, in an email.

A Nassau County Board of Election official told Newsday that all of the remaining votes in the race would be tallied Monday night.

A Thomas win would be a dramatic reversal from Election Day.

That night ended with Dunne holding a 7,387-vote lead.

But in this district — like races up and down the 2020 ticket — voters cast absentee ballots in unprecedented numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic. And Democrats participating in absentee voting far outnumbered Republicans.

Though the absentee numbers haven’t been declared official, it appears Thomas not only benefited from the Democrats’ participation advantage over Republicans, but also he received the bulk of support from independent and minor-party voters.

Democrats are hoping absentees will help them reverse a number of other state legislative races on Long Island. Among them, Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) trailed Republican Edmund Smyth by 13,844 after election night. But more than 43,000 absentee ballots had been cast. The district covers parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties and final tabulations probably were to take longer than the Thomas-Dunne contest.