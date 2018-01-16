Updated January 16, 2018 4:26 PM

ALBANY — Sen. Jeff Klein, who is accused of forcibly kissing a former staffer two years ago, has confirmed through his attorney that the case is being investigated by a state agency.

“We have already been contacted by an attorney from [the Joint Commission on Public Ethics] regarding a request for information, and Senator Klein is cooperating fully,” Klein’s attorney, Michael P. Zweig, said on Tuesday.

Klein (D-Bronx) has said since the allegation surfaced last week that he welcomed an investigation by JCOPE. He said the incident that Erica Vladimer described never happened.

The incident is alleged to have taken place March 31, 2015, at a bar a few blocks from the State Capitol. Vladimer left her job in May 2015.

In a Facebook posting, she said: “Sen. Klein abused his power by violating my body, and ultimately my mind and soul.”

Klein heads the Independent Democratic Conference, which shares power with the Republican majority and bolsters the GOP’s narrow majority over mainline Democrats.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) said the Senate won’t investigate the allegation and hadn’t received a formal complaint.

“Sen. Klein and I have spoken and I continue to find him to be a good, caring, decent person and I take him at his word, plain and simple,” Flanagan said.