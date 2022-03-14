Legislature proposes adding billions to Hochul's budget

ALBANY – The Senate and Assembly on Monday proposed adding billions of dollars to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget, while seeking to postpone all of Hochul’s policy proposals, including "drinks-to-go" service from restaurants, until after the budget is adopted.

The Assembly wants to spend $5.5 billion more than Hochul; the Senate would increase spending by $9 billion. The Senate and Assembly approved their budget proposals Monday.

In January, Hochul proposed increasing spending by $4 billion or 3% over the current spending plan. That breaks with past years in which the budget increase was held to around 2%. The proposed increases would be funded by billions of dollars in federal funding for relief to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and projected state tax revenues, which so far are above projections. Hochul’s budget also projects a $6 billion surplus for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

There are no tax increases in the proposals by Hochul or the Legislature. The Legislature supports Hochul’s proposal to start a planned middle-class tax cut early, beginning in the coming fiscal year. The Senate and Assembly also propose a reduction in the gas tax, but didn't provide details.

A budget deal is due April 1.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) on Monday defended the proposed increased spending, which include more funding for pre-Kindergarten, day care, public schools and for the public university systems than Hochul has proposed.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"With this budget, the state being in a strong position, we want to make investments … from babies to college students to put our money where our hearts are," Heastie said Monday.

Republicans objected.

"I’m not sure it's sustainable and it eventually will come down to the taxpayers," said Assemb. Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) said of the Assembly Democrats’ proposal.

Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays defended the governor’s proposal as seizing "this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our future."

The Senate and Assembly also seek to postpone action on Hochul’s policy proposals in her budget, including her effort to allow restaurants to sell drinks to go with meals. The temporary measure, which has expired, helped many restaurants survive the economic shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate and Assembly also propose to postpone action on renewing mayoral control of New York City schools and didn’t agree on Hochul’s fundamental change in recycling. Her program would reduce the flow of waste to landfills by requiring that paper products and other packaging be made of material that can be more easily recycled or re-used.

The Senate substituted a similar proposal made by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), upon which much of Hochul’s proposal is based. The Assembly proposes to move the discussion to the post-budget session

"We took out, I think, all of the policy," Heastie said. Heastie said his majority conference wants to restrict the budget talks to fiscal issues, rather than decide policy issues under the budget process where governors have extraordinary leverage.

The session is scheduled to end June 2.

Among the Legislature’s proposed increasing are: