ALBANY — Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, announced Thursday she is withdrawing from the governor's race, eliminating the candidate many considered Gov. Kathy Hochul's most formidable challenger in volatile Democratic primary.

Just six weeks after jumping in the race, James, whom insiders said was struggling to raise campaign funds, reversed course and said she wants to continue in her current office.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway and I intend to finish the job. I am running for reelection to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

The news came as insiders said James was struggling to raise campaign money in comparison to Hochul and party officials were trying to get Democrats to rally behind the governor. It also came two days after a new statewide poll showing Hochul with an 18-point lead over James, her nearest challenger.

"I think this was a selfless thing for [James] to do, for the benefit of party unity," Jay Jacobs, state party chairman, told Newsday.

James was considered Hochul’s most formidable challenger in the primary, although others remain: Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

But one veteran political consultant said James' decision likely clears the path for Hochul.

"This is over," Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic consultant, said. "Hochul is likely to be the (gubernatorial) nominee. Tom Suozzi is likely to run for reelection."

Sheinkopf said Hochul has a shot at locking up crucial blocs of New York City Democrats now that Brooklyn-based James is out. Williams can appeal to the party's left but will have a harder time getting broader support. Suozzi, like Hochul, is viewed as part of the party's more moderate wing and will be competing for many of the same supporters as Hochul, Sheinkopf said.

Underscoring Hochul's strength, one of James' key supporters immediately endorsed Hochul.

"Today, I am proud to endorse Kathy Hochul for governor," Assmb. Rodneyse Bichotte (D-Brooklyn), chairwoman of the Kings County Democratic party, said minutes after James withdrew. "Kathy has accomplished more in four months than many of her predecessors in an entire term. I am confident that Hochul will be the best choice to lead our state forward ... and she will have the support of Brooklyn behind her as she continues to blaze a path as our first female governor."

Suozzi went on Twitter to offer his "best wishes" to James, adding, "she has tremendous responsibilities as the sitting AG & I understand her desire to devote her energies to seeing through & continuing the important matters before her."

Addressing the reframed Democratic primary, Suozzi said: "As to the governor's race, this narrowed field underscores that the voters are seeking experienced managers with common sense solutions to everyday problems like crime and taxes."