Limo company operator indicted in crash that killed 20

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery announced the charges Friday against Nauman Hussain.

By The Associated Press
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A grand jury has indicted the operator of a limousine company in a crash last fall that killed 20 people.

He faces 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

State police have said the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine should not have been on the road due to safety issues.

The Oct. 6 crash happened in rural Schoharie. The limo blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crossed a state route into a parking lot where it struck a sport utility vehicle.

Hussain is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

His defense attorney Lee Kindlon has said investigators rushed to judgment.

An email was sent to Kindlon seeking comment Friday.

