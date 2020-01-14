Cuomo to sign new limo safety laws sought by grieving families

ALBANY – A nearly five-year effort by Long Island and upstate families who lost loved ones in horrific crashes of rented limousines resulted Tuesday in agreement on 10 more laws to make the rides safer.

After nine similar proposals failed in legislative committees in June, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and leaders of the Senate and Assembly leaders announced a deal on bills to be voted on and signed Tuesday.

The measures include mandating seatbelts for all passengers, the immediate immobilizing of a limo that fails safety inspections, increasing penalties for making U-turns prohibited for limos, and requiring drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses with authorization to transport passengers.

Additionally, a task force will be created that could lead to more alcohol and drug testing of drivers.

The breakthrough among legislators initially was announced last week and came from months of discussion with families who lost relatives in two crashes.

Four women on a winery tour died in 2015 in Cutchogue after the modified Lincoln Town Car they were traveling in made a U-turn and was struck broadside by a pickup truck. In 2018, a limo with a spotty safety record hired as part of a birthday celebration crashed through a Schoharie County intersection leaving 20 dead.

Nancy DiMonte of East Northport, a spokeswoman for the families whose relatives died in the Cutchogue crash, supported the package of bills. Her daughter, Joelle, 29, was seriously injured in the incident.

“I am sitting here just jumping out of my skin,” DiMonte said in an interview moments after the deal as announced. “It’s finally happening! … it’s a wonderful, wonderful package.”

She called the package of bills complete and comprehensive.

“We worked hard the last few months and just this past weekend we were on the phone deliberating,” DiMonte said.

Kevin Cushing, father of Patrick Cushing who was among those who killed in the Schoharie County crash, said last week he too supported the legislative package.

"These comprehensive reforms will give authorities much-needed new powers to get dangerous vehicles off the road, weed out bad actors and put into place common sense safety standards that will increase public safety in every corner of New York,” Cuomo said in a statement. "These horrific crashes that sparked this action shook this state to its very core and we stand with those who lost loved ones in these accidents and worked tirelessly to help prevent future tragedies once and for all."

“We have a duty to families across the state to take action to prevent such senseless tragedy from ever happening again,” said Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck).

“These bills,” added Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport), “including mandatory seat belts and cracking down on illegal U-turns, are critical safety measures that will prevent tragic crashes like the one just a few years ago in Cutchogue, from happening again.”