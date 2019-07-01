ALBANY — Wall Street executive Ali Mohammed of Woodbury, appointed by the state Senate Monday to the Long Island Power Authority Board of Trustees, said he would work to end authority tax lawsuits against school districts and municipalities.

LIPA has moved to seek lower tax assessments on power plants, which could be costly to local governments and taxpayers.

“One of my first priorities as a LIPA trustee will be to end LIPA's practice of reckless tax certiorari lawsuits against communities and school districts,” Mohammed said.

“LIPA must immediately cease all litigation …," he said. "The time has come and gone for LIPA to behave as a responsible corporate neighbor and I look forward to bring an unequivocally ethical and honest voice to the board.”

Mohammed works for J.P. Morgan and has worked for Goldman Sachs and Solomon Brothers. He has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from Osmania University in India.

The LIPA board is comprised of nine Long Island residents in unpaid positions who adopt an annual budget, monitor staff and polices and oversee contracts.

“I am proud to appoint Ali Mohammed to the Long Island Power Authority Board,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said.

“Mr. Mohammed’s expertise in transforming organizations will help usher in a new ‘green era’ for LIPA, while at the same time fighting to support ratepayers,” Cousins said.

The state Legislature created LIPA in 1986 to lower utility rates on Long Island. Since 2013, LIPA has contracted with PSEG Long Island to operate the LIPA electric system.