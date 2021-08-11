TODAY'S PAPER
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's next governor, to give address Wednesday

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, poised to become New York's next governor after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's resignation, will address state residents and hold a news conference Wednesday.

The 62-year-old Buffalo-area Democrat, whom Cuomo hand-picked to be his lieutenant governor running mate, will make a 2 p.m. speech in the State Capitol Building in Albany — her first public comments since the state's 56th governor announced he would resign amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women. The address and a news conference afterwards will be livestreamed at ny.gov.

Hochul will be the state's first female governor when she takes over after Cuomo officially steps down in 13 days.

On Twitter Tuesday, Hochul said she agreed with Cuomo's decision to resign.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," she said. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor."

Hochul has also been a town board member, an Erie County clerk and a one-term congresswoman in Western New York.

Since her selection in January 2015 to replace Robert Duffy — who served as lieutenant governor in Cuomo’s first term — Hochul has been a low-profile deputy.

She's traveled the state for ribbon-cuttings, roundtable discussions, meeting with regional economic development councils, and campaigned to reduce sexual assault on college campuses.

Hochul will face a host of immediate challenges including the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, a backed-up rent relief program that’s threatening landlords and tenants, and the state's fractured body politic after Cuomo's stunning fall.

With Yancey Roy

