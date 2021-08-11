ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking for the first time since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation, promised to complete a smooth transition and to "fight like hell" for New Yorkers when she takes over Aug. 24.

Hochul, an Erie County Democrat, said she will spend the next 13 days building her senior staff and traveling the state — much as she’s done during her seven years as lieutenant governor.

"I will be traveling the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them and assure them I I have their back," Hochul said at a packed conference room at the State Capitol.

Hochul will be the state's first woman governor when she takes over after Cuomo officially steps down in 13 days.

Asked about being tied to the now-disgraced governor, Hochul said the two supported similar policies, such as raising the minimum wage, approving paid family leave and expanding affordable housing.

But, no, they are not close, she said. Cuomo tried to boot her from his 2018 election ticket and he rarely included her in planning and strategy meetings. Prior to Cuomo’s resignation, the two hadn’t met in months, according to public schedules.

"I think it's been no secret and it's clear I have not been close" to Cuomo, Hochul said.

She promised "turnover" in the administration and said she will change a Cuomo workplace administration described as running on intimidation and retribution.

"At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will describe my administration as a toxic work environment," Hochul said.

She said she would select a new lieutenant governor within two weeks.

Asked if she thought Cuomo’s 14-day notice was too long, she said it wasn’t what she wanted. Still, Cuomo, she said, promised a smooth transition.

Hochul promised "there will be turnover" from the Cuomo administration, referencing some of the Cuomo administration officials cited as trying to smear accusers.

She promised a different atmosphere when she takes office — in contrast to a Cuomo administration, described by investigators, as run on fear, intimidation and retribution.

Hochul has also been a town board member, an Erie County clerk and a one-term congresswoman in Western New York.

Since her selection in January 2015 to replace Robert Duffy — who served as lieutenant governor in Cuomo’s first term — Hochul has been a low-profile deputy.

She's traveled the state for ribbon-cuttings, roundtable discussions, meeting with regional economic development councils, and campaigned to reduce sexual assault on college campuses.

Hochul will face a host of immediate challenges including the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, a backed-up rent relief program that’s threatening landlords and tenants, and the state's fractured body politic after Cuomo's stunning fall.