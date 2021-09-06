TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Biden OKs at least $50M for NY in major disaster aid

Cars stuck on a flooded street when Hurricane

Cars stuck on a flooded street when Hurricane Ida's remnants hit Queens last week.   Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Justin Lane

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

President Biden approved an expedited major disaster declaration that will deliver millions of dollars to state residents and local governments to recover from Ida’s deadly, record-breaking rainfall, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Biden, who is scheduled to visit Queens on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at Ida’s wreckage, agreed to the request for at least $50 million after officials completed an overall damage assessment.

The state suffered at least $50 million in damages as a result of last week’s storm, Hochul said during a news conference in Manhattan on Sunday. At least 1,200 homes were damaged by the remnants of Ida, which brought up to 9 inches of rain to parts of Long Island and killed 17 people statewide.

New Yorkers displaced by the storm are eligible for funds for temporary housing, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs and legal services, Hochul said.

The state had to suffer at least $30 million in damages to request a major disaster declaration, Hochul said.

Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for New York last week that would deliver up to $5 million in federal funds to Nassau, Suffolk and 12 other counties.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

State & Region

It's been nearly 20 years since the terrorist
9/11 health issues remain, 20 years later
Jamie Atkinson, a 9/11 first responder, at Sayville
'We weren't thinking it would harm us.' LI's 9/11 first responders endure pain, illnesses
Gov. Kathy Hochul at her midtown Manhattan office
7-day average of new COVID-19 cases holds steady over last week, state figures show
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a request for an
Gov. Hochul on Ida recovery efforts
A class is conducted on the steps outside
Colleges return, to crowded classrooms, mask and vaccine mandates — and delta 
Teachers and staff in public and private schools,
LI education leaders: Testing a good idea, but questions remain
Didn’t find what you were looking for?