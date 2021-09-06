Biden OKs at least $50M for NY in major disaster aid

President Biden approved an expedited major disaster declaration that will deliver millions of dollars to state residents and local governments to recover from Ida’s deadly, record-breaking rainfall, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

Biden, who is scheduled to visit Queens on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at Ida’s wreckage, agreed to the request for at least $50 million after officials completed an overall damage assessment.

The state suffered at least $50 million in damages as a result of last week’s storm, Hochul said during a news conference in Manhattan on Sunday. At least 1,200 homes were damaged by the remnants of Ida, which brought up to 9 inches of rain to parts of Long Island and killed 17 people statewide.

New Yorkers displaced by the storm are eligible for funds for temporary housing, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs and legal services, Hochul said.

The state had to suffer at least $30 million in damages to request a major disaster declaration, Hochul said.

Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for New York last week that would deliver up to $5 million in federal funds to Nassau, Suffolk and 12 other counties.

