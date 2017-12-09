TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Man pleads not guilty to fleeing to Haiti at end of trial

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

STAMFORD, Conn. - (AP) -- A man who authorities say fled the U.S. on the last day of his 2001 trial on attempted murder charges has appeared in a Connecticut court.

The Stamford Advocate reports Frantz Barthelemy pleaded not guilty Friday to failure to appear in court. He remains held in lieu of $250,000 cash.

The 39-year-old Frantz had been on trial for charges of attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault with a gun and a weapons offense.

Prosecutors say a jury acquitted him of the first count, and convicted him of the other two charges. On the same day, they allege Barthelemy fled to Haiti.

He was extradited to Stamford last month.

Barthelemy had been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Prosecutors said Friday that he's just over a month into serving the sentence.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns