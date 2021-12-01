ALBANY – Maria Vullo, the former top financial regulator in New York and candidate for the state’s top court, will announce Thursday that she’s running for attorney general.

Vullo, 58, served as superintendent of the state Department of Financial Services from 2016-19 during the Cuomo administration. She also has 25 years experience as a private attorney, working in a variety of areas, including trial and appellate litigation. She also has served as chairwoman of NARAL Pro-Choice America and the National Institute of Reproductive Health Action Fund.

Vullo was twice on the short list of candidates advanced by a state judicial commission to be considered for nomination to the state Court of Appeals.

"New York’s attorney general must have the courage to take on the bad guys and win," Vullo said in a statement, adding, "the determination to work hard for others, the experience of running huge government agencies, and the smarts and know-how to get it done for all New Yorkers."

The state’s current attorney general, Letitia James, is running for governor, leaving a wide-open field for a successor.