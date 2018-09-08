Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Opening of second span of Cuomo Bridge delayed

A portion of the old Tappan Zee Bridge,

A portion of the old Tappan Zee Bridge, center, is framed by the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Friday in Nyack.  Photo Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
NYACK — The opening of the second span of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River in New York has been delayed after a piece of the bridge it is replacing became destabilized.

The New York State Thruway Authority says "a potentially dangerous situation" developed Friday night when a piece of the old Tappan Zee Bridge between Westchester and Rockland counties became destabilized during the ongoing process of disassembly.

The authority's executive director, Matthew Driscoll, says Saturday morning's planned opening of the new bridge's second span will be postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a grand opening ceremony on Friday for the second span of the bridge that bears his father's name. The new bridge's first span opened last year.

