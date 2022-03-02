A Democratic voting rights attorney announced Wednesday he’s running to succeed Sen. Todd Kaminsky in a key State Senate district in Nassau County.

Michael Pernick, 33, an NAACP lawyer who also has served on the county ethics board, has focused on voting rights and redistricting issues around the nation, his campaign said. Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) announced in February he won’t seek reelection after representing the 9th Senate District, which covers much of the southwest corner of Nassau, since May 2016.

"I’ve traveled the country ensuring our most sacred right as citizens in a democracy — the right to vote — is accessible to all," said Pernick, a Rockville Centre resident. "Now I’m running for the State Senate because I’m ready to fight for my community. I understand the challenges we face, from sky-high property taxes to unmanageable health care costs. I’m ready to dig in and do the hard work to get real results for the South Shore."

He has the backing of Jay Jacobs, the county and state Democratic chairman.

"We are thrilled to have a talented and outspoken advocate for our democratic principles as our candidate in the 9th," Jacobs said. "Michael is what Nassau County needs, an energetic fighter who will push back against the right-wing extremism in today’s Republican Party."

The district long had been a Republican seat before Kaminsky won a special election in 2016. Kaminsky, an attorney, is expected to join the private sector.

Republicans have not named a candidate yet.

Pernick grew up in Nassau County and earned a law degree at New York University. Before joining the NAACP, he worked in a private law firm. He was appointed to the county ethics board in 2017