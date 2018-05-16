A Massapequa man has been indicted on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a fellow student at Binghamton University, officials said Wednesday.

Michael M. Roque, 20, was indicted Monday on a charge of second-degree murder and will be arraigned at a later date in Broome County Court, the officials said.

The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.

Roque was arrested last month in the stabbing death of Joao Souza, 19, a freshman engineering student from Brazil, on April 15.

“We absolutely believe this was not a random act,” Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwall Jr. said after the arrest.

Neither Cornwall nor police have offered a motive for the slaying.