Nearly $2 billion in mobile bets were made during the first 30 days of legal sports wagering in the state — generating $70.6 million in tax revenue on gambling losses of more than $138 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The handle is more than any other state has ever reported, Hochul’s office said in a news release Monday.

Following years of delays and thriving gambling markets in nearby jurisdictions, New York took its first mobile sports bets on Jan. 8, and surpassed the national monthly record — $1.3 billion, set by New Jersey in October 2021 — after just 23 days in operation, topping $1.6 billion.

The $70.6 million comes from the state taxing "total gross gaming revenue" from online sportsbook operators at 51%, and the money will be used mostly for schools, the release said.

Last year, when then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced his support for legalizing mobile sports betting, his budget director forecast annual revenues to the state of up to $500 million.

An estimated 18.2 million American were expected to make an online bet on Sunday's Super Bowl LVI, the American Gaming Association said last week.

Before New York legalized mobile sports betting, there were gamblers who would travel out of state, including some who would bike across the George Washington Bridge to the New Jersey side, to place legal wagers. Mobile sports betting is also legal in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Now, more than $600 million was bet on football in New York State, and more than $540 million on basketball and $80 million on hockey, the release said.

Citing software used by sports books to meet geolocation requirements mandating that gamblers are within state lines when betting, "more than 1.76 million unique player accounts were utilized for over 187 million transactions," the release said.

Gamblers can bet from their mobile phones, including via DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as several other apps.

The start of the year is typically loaded with sporting events popular with gamblers. This year has so far seen the last week of the NFL regular season, the college football national championship game, three rounds of NFL playoff games and the Australian Open tennis tournament, along with NBA, NHL, soccer and college basketball games.

Casey Clark, a spokesman for the American Gaming Association, said the state saw a "record-setting mobile launch."

"New York did benefit, certainly, from an advantageous sports calendar that included college football playoffs and the NFL playoffs, so a lot of activity comes with those things," he said. "The Super Bowl’s always the single, largest sports-betting event of the year, followed closely by March Madness, so I think you’ll see some more activity happening in March, too."

Mobile sports betting is legal and operating in 19 states and the District of Columbia and will soon be coming to Florida, Maryland and Ohio, according to Cait DeBaun, a spokeswoman for the gaming association, an industry trade group.

But Jim Maney, executive director of the New York Council on Problem Gambling, doesn't consider the betting records a win.

"New Yorkers have lost $138 million, which is about $4.6 million a day on mobile sports betting," Maney said.

Dr. Timothy W. Fong, of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, said he wonders whether the surge in mobile betting will be sustained long term, or "was this a spurious, one-time super cool" novelty?

Fong, a psychiatrist and clinical professor, said the consensus is that 1% to 2% of the population has a gambling disorder, and the rate is higher in regular gamblers and those with some mental illnesses and other disorders.

In New York now, on the one hand, the revenue isn’t going to underground or unregulated casinos, and is instead going to the state, he said; on the other, "how many humans introduced themselves to gambling that never would have done so in the last 30 days? These are all questions we don’t know."

"Is it just because people love gambling in sports? No. It’s because of the combo of gambling in sports, combined with the ease of technology that works," he said, adding: "Imagine if you had to drive 30 miles into a casino, brick and mortar, to do it, you wouldn’t get this. You can sign up for these apps inside your apartment in Manhattan and never leave, right? And be gambling within a matter of minutes."