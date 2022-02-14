Monica Martinez announces run for the 3rd State Senate District

ALBANY — Get ready for a possible rematch in one key Long Island State Senate district.

Democrat Monica Martinez said Monday she will run again in the 3rd State Senate District, a seat she won in 2018 then lost in 2020 to Republican Alexis Weik. The district, which covers parts of Suffolk County, could be more favorable to a Democrat this time around if a new state redistricting map is upheld in court.

"I’m coming back," Martinez told Newsday. "I never closed the door when I didn’t win last year. I loved what I did. I loved representing the community."

Weik plans on running for reelection, a GOP official said.

Martinez scored what was considered a surprise win over Dean Murray in 2018 in a traditionally Republican district, part of a "blue wave" that flipped the State Senate to Democratic control. Weik reclaimed the seat for the GOP in 2020, defeating Martinez 52% to 48%.

The wrinkle in the possible rematch is that the district’s lines likely will be changed.

The State Legislature recently completed the once-a-decade task of redrawing district lines to comply with the latest Census. Democrats, who control both houses of the legislature, redrew Weik’s district to include more parts of Islip and make Hispanics a plurality of voters. Per votes in the 2020 presidential election, it also is now a Democratic-leaning district.

Also, Weik’s hometown of Sayville is now a part of the 4th Senate District. She could run for reelection in her district and, if she wins, she’d have to move into the new district within a year.

Republicans have filed a lawsuit to try to get the courts to declare the new legislative maps unconstitutional, which could result in a judge drawing the maps. But Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia said he’s proceeding "under a worst-case scenario" in which the maps are upheld.

"Alexis Weik has demonstrated that she doesn’t shy away from a fight. She relishes the political debate and campaigns," Garcia said, adding: "In 2020, she soundly defeated Monica Martinez."