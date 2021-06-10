ALBANY — One day after a political blowup, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Legislature reached agreement Thursday on a bill to allow Cuomo to go through with his idea of changing the management structure of the MTA, sources said.

The compromise: Cuomo can separate the roles of MTA chair and CEO as long as the nominee for each post is subject to state Senate confirmation.

Sources said Cuomo is expected to submit a revamped bill the Legislature would then approve Thursday, the final day of the 2021 legislative session.

On Wednesday, the Senate said it would block MTA legislation submitted by Cuomo, citing timeliness and "politicization."

Under the governor’s original proposal, the posts of MTA chief executive officer and board chair would be separated, changing how the transit authority has operated for most of its history.

Sarah Feinberg, interim head of New York City Transit, would become the chairwoman, replacing Patrick Foye, who has been chairman and CEO.

Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief development officer, would become CEO, handling day-to-day operations.

Foye, a longtime Cuomo ally, would move to the state’s economic-development agency.

Leaders of the Democrat-led Senate said they wouldn’t approve the legislation necessary for the management change.

Leaders said Cuomo had submitted the proposal late — just days before the scheduled legislative adjournment.

They also complained that Cuomo’s proposal would have made the MTA chair, though not the CEO, subject to Senate confirmation, decreasing legislative input.

Some senators also expressed concern that Feinberg had echoed Cuomo’s criticism of safety on the subways and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Senators also complained about the fact that Feinberg has made statements about the mayoral election campaign.

But the Cuomo administration has agreed to amend the original proposal to make both the chair and CEO subject to Senate confirmation, clearing the way for its passage, legislative sources said.

Confirmation hearings for Feinberg and Lieber would come after the June 22 mayoral primary, the sources said.

The Senate and Assembly were expected to approve the revamped proposal late Thursday.