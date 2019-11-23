TODAY'S PAPER
National Grid faces deadline following Cuomo threat

National Grid faces a deadline to respond to

National Grid faces a deadline to respond to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's threat to revoke the company's certificate to offer natural gas service on Long Island and in NYC.

By The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. — A utility faces a deadline to respond to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s threat to revoke the company's certificate to offer natural gas service on Long Island and in New York City.

Cuomo sent a Nov. 13 letter to National Grid on Tuesday giving the company 14 days to respond.

That deadline will be up by midweek.

National Grid denied natural gas service to over 1,100 customers since May. The company blamed New York's rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields.

Cuomo says such a pipeline wouldn't be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers.

The Democratic governor claims National Grid took advantage of the public. A spokeswoman has said National Grid is reviewing Cuomo's letter.

