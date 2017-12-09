TODAY'S PAPER
New Jersey bear hunt protested amid likely extension

By The Associated Press
FREDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - (AP) -- Protesters are voicing objections as New Jersey's official bear hunting season draws to a close amid likely extension of the hunt next week.

NJ.com reports that about 60 people endured snowy conditions in Fredon Township protesting the hunt Saturday, the scheduled final day.

Thirteen bears were killed Friday, bringing the year's total to 370. But the Department of Environmental Protection says only 19 had been tagged prior to the hunt.

Spokesman Rob Geist says under the state game code, if fewer than 27 of the 135 tagged bears -- 20 percent -- have been killed by Saturday night, the hunt will be extended by up to four days starting next Wednesday.

On Thursday, a hunter killed the 4,000th bear since the bear hunt resumed in 2003, following a three-decade moratorium.

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

