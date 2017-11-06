NEW MILFORD, N.J. - A New Jersey community is preparing for a funeral for a man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.

Mourners will gather Monday for Darren Drake's funeral on Monday in New Milford.

The 32-year-old project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings last Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.

Drake earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Rutgers University in 2007 and a master's degree in business administration in 2011 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was working toward a second master's degree, at Stevens Institute of Technology.

He previously served as president of the New Milford school board.