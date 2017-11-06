This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 63° Good Morning
Overcast 63° Good Morning
NewsRegion/State

Funeral set for New Jersey victim of bike path attack

Jimmy Drake, 73, holds a photo of his

Jimmy Drake, 73, holds a photo of his son, Darren Drake, outside their home in New Milford, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Darren Drake was killed in the New York City terror attack yesterday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Rachelle Blidner

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEW MILFORD, N.J. - A New Jersey community is preparing for a funeral for a man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.

Mourners will gather Monday for Darren Drake's funeral on Monday in New Milford.

The 32-year-old project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings last Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.

Drake earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Rutgers University in 2007 and a master's degree in business administration in 2011 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was working toward a second master's degree, at Stevens Institute of Technology.

He previously served as president of the New Milford school board.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) on Friday, April 28, LI delegation condemns Texas church shooting
The driver was hurt when her pickup overturned Cops: Driver hurt in pickup truck overturn
A signature attraction at the children's zoo was Whatever happened to LI’s Lollipop Farm?
Striking bus drivers for Baumann & Sons picket Union: School bus drivers in 4 districts go on strike
Burrata cheese topped with farmed sturgeon caviar from New eatery to open at former site of historic inn
The Great Neck Plaza Village Hall in the Village tables ban on vehicle-mounted ads