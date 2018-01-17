TRENTON, N.J. - Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's first full day on the job will include a Cabinet meeting and an executive order signing event.

Murphy is scheduled to meet with his Cabinet, most of which has not been confirmed yet, in Trenton on Wednesday.

He's also expected to sign an executive order. But it's not clear what the order will address.

Murphy was sworn in on Tuesday as New Jersey's 56th governor. He succeeds two-term Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy also is slated to attend a roundtable discussion on the minimum wage and paid sick leave. The new governor has promised to sign legislation raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.