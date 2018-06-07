TODAY'S PAPER
N.J. trooper pulls over officer who helped with his delivery

Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol Friday when

Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol Friday when he pulled over Matthew Bailly for a tinted window violation in Kingwood Township, N.J.

By The Associated Press
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A routine traffic stop reunited a New Jersey state trooper with the now-retired police officer who helped his mother deliver him as an infant.

Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol Friday when he pulled over Matthew Bailly for a tinted window violation in Kingwood Township. The two men talked and Bailly mentioned he used to be a police officer in Piscataway where Patterson grew up.

Bailly was on-duty in Piscataway 27 years ago when he was called to the home of Karen Patterson, who had gone into labor. He helped her deliver Michael Patterson.

The trooper said, "My name is Michael Patterson sir. Thank you for delivering me."

The New Jersey State Police said Wednesday that Bailly wasn't ticketed. The trooper and his mom later met Bailly and his wife.

By The Associated Press

