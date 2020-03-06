Official: Westchester rabbi tests positive for coronavirus 

ALBANY — The rabbi of the New Rochelle synagogue linked to the state’s biggest outbreak of coronavirus so far has the virus, the president of Yeshiva University said Friday morning.

Rabbi Reuven Fink of the Young Israel of New Rochelle, who has been in self-quarantine, also teaches two undergraduate classes at the Washington Heights campus of Yeshiva University, Berman said.

The university has advised his students to self-quarantine as a precaution against the virus known as COVID-19, Berman said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Fink for a full and speedy recovery,” Berman said in a statement.

A New Rochelle lawyer who recently attended services, a bat mitzvah and a funeral at the temple remains hospitalized in intensive care at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center after being the second of 22 people statewide who have tested positive for the virus, according to the official count released Thursday, before the university's announcement. The lawyer’s son, who is a student at Yeshiva University and lives on campus, has also tested positive for the virus.

The lawyer’s wife, their 14-year-old daughter who attends Riverdale SAR Academy/High School, a neighbor and a friend also have tested positive in an outbreak that has hundreds of people self-quarantined in Westchester County, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The state’s focus now is also on Nassau County after a 42-year-old man tested positive for the virus and is one of four hospitalized patients statewide, according to Cuomo on Thursday. A source said the man lives in Uniondale.

A New York University Winthrop Hospital spokeswoman said the man is being treated at the Mineola facility. State officials said the man is not in intensive care, and his condition is "improving."

New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, during an afternoon news conference at the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills alongside Cuomo Thursday, said it's unclear how the man contracted the virus and that this was an instance of "community spread" rather than travel.

Cuomo is expected to provide an update on Friday.

Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to avoid panicking over the reports.

“The bottom line to all of this is 80 percent of the people who have the coronavirus will resolve themselves … they will feel some symptoms and they will self-resolve,” Cuomo said. About 20 percent “will be seriously ill, possibly requiring hospitalization and for some small percentage, it could possibly be lethal.”

The coronavirus mortality rate is about 3%, or twice that of the common flu, although that mortality rate is a global number.

Officials urge New Yorkers to contact their healthcare professional if they feel sick and to stay home from work if they show symptoms. The virus is most often spread by sneezing or coughing. Officials urge people to frequently wash their hands and avoid touching their nose, eyes and mouth.

“Currently, your risk is low,” Zucker said in an online video. He urged New Yorkers to wash their hands often; refrain from touching their eyes, mouth and nose; and, “Please, stay at home if you are sick.” Other health tips include trying to stay 6 feet away from people to avoid catching any droplets from coughs or sneezes, which can carry the virus.

He said symptoms include cough, fever, difficult breathing and pneumonia.