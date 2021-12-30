ALBANY — A new law effective Jan. 1 will protect racehorses from what it called an inhumane international market that slaughters young thoroughbreds after their racing days were over.

Other new laws include a tax credit for preserving historic barns and a measure to create a fund to study gun violence.

The racehorse law has several parts, most of which are effective Jan. 1. The law requires better care of retired racehorses in New York, many of which race at Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga racetracks.

The law prohibits the commercial slaughter of racehorses and breed horses used in the racing industry. Violation of the law would be a misdemeanor and could result in fines and revocation of racing licenses. Fines will be used to help fund programs to help retired racehorses.

The law also requires racehorses to receive microchips to help enforcement. Further the law authorizes a fund to be created for the care of thoroughbreds and standardbreds, which are used in harness racing, after their racing days are over. Individuals and corporations will be able to donate to the fund when it is established.

Assembly Racing and Wagering Committee Chairman J. Gary Pretlow (D-Mount Vernon) said the law targets the illegal transport of horses into the "inhumane international slaughter industry."

"Despite what they may have contributed, many horses at a young age which are no longer profitable or affordable for the owner wind up in international slaughterhouses to be inhumanely slaughtered for consumption abroad where horse meat is a major delicacy," said Pretlow’s bill. "In addition to horse slaughter being a huge breach in proper and ethical treatment of animals, this serves as a significant food safety issue for humans considering that the majority of horses are administered drugs and medications that are not meant for any animal intended for human consumption."

The bill took two years to pass in the Assembly and Senate.

"After several years of collaborating with advocates, colleagues and partners representing different interests in the horse racing community, we have finally enacted a law that will improve the racing industry, add a key level of integrity to the sport, and protect the future fate of horses," said Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee Chairman Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., a Queens Democrat.

In other laws effective Jan. 1, a state tax credit to preserve historic barns will be resurrected.

The tax credit and tax exemption for preservation of historic barns was passed in 1996 to help farmers and boost tourism as well as historic research. But the program was deleted in 2017 under changes the state had to make to comply with a revision of the federal tax code. The state law on Jan. 1 changes the "New York State Historic Barn Rehabilitation Credit" so that it complies with all tax laws.

Under the law, a farmer or other owner of a barn deemed qualified for historic preservation would receive a tax credit equal to 25% of the cost of preservation.

Another new law creates the state gun violence research fund. This will allow New Yorkers to contribute to a fund with donations that are tax deductible. The fund will be administered by the state comptroller and state tax and finance commissioner. Funds may be used for gun violence programs run by state Health Department and for the State University of New York to research the causes of gun violence.

"Ultimately the goal of this legislation is to give the state of New York the resources to find a solution to curb deaths by gun violence in this country," according to the measure.