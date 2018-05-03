An interstate fisheries commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on New York’s appeal for a less stringent quota on locally abundant black sea bass.

New York recreational fishermen and women could face a 12 percent reduction in the allowable catch for black sea bass this year under a federal mandate.

But Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement released Wednesday that pressure by his office and others on the federal level led fisheries regulators to broker a compromise that would leave the quota for black sea bass essentially unchanged from last year.

“In this instance, I am very pleased the commission was responsive to the justified anger expressed by Long Island’s and New York’s fishing community and elected leaders, and were wisely persuaded by the facts to make sound changes that protect the anglers and the fishing stocks,” Schumer said in a prepared statement.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation declined to comment.

Tina Berger, spokeswoman for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, whose policy board will vote on the request, said she was “not privy” to any brokered agreement.

“No one has shared any of that information with me,” she said.

Schumer’s office said under the brokered agreement, the recreational black sea bass season for New York would open four days earlier than last year. With a 12 percent reduction, it would have opened in July.

Under the proposed agreement, anglers would be allowed to keep three fish per day from late June through the end of August, and seven fish from September through December, according to Schumer’s office.

Schumer wrote a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in April, after New York filed an appeal with the commission.

Three other states have also appealed.

DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said the state was “willing to go to the bear cage” to fight the planned reductions, including filing suit and going into noncompliance on the rules if the federal government did not act.

The state has made similar demands to change New York’s share of the commercial fluke quota.

Schumer called the regulations for black sea bass “unfair, based on poor science, arbitrary and inequitable for the recreational anglers on Long Island and in the state of New York.”