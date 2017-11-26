Police have evacuated a mall in New York amid reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported at an American Eagle store the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

A man who answered the mall security office's phone declined to comment.

New York state police also said they could not comment on the shooting.

Middletown is about 70 miles north of New York City.