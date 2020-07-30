DiNapoli: State pension fund value drops $16B because of virus

ALBANY – The COVID-19 virus and the economic shutdown it forced reduced the state pension fund for public workers by $16.2 billion to $194.2 billion and will likely force greater employer contributions by state and local governments, according to a report by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

For taxpayers, a significant drop in the fund’s value usually means that local and state government employers must make a greater contribution to the fund, which has in the past forced property tax increases. DiNapoli, however, termed the 2.68% drop as slight, despite the pandemic’s impact on investments worldwide.

DiNapoli, the sole trustee of the pension fund, said Wall Street’s boom before COVID-19 hit and its continuing recovery has helped the state recoup much of its losses during the early months of the pandemic.

Funding for retirees whose pensions are protected by the state constitution are secure, DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli’s office said a recommendation on employer contributions will be made in September, but the expectation is that governments will have to pay more, although the amount is uncertain. State and local governments are already reeling from pandemic-forced losses in tax revenue as well as added costs to fight the virus.

“Despite very solid returns through February, the coronavirus sent markets into a tailspin just as we were closing the books on our fiscal year,” DiNapoli said. “The fund has already recovered much of those losses, but volatility and uncertainty will persist until our public health crisis is resolved. Fortunately, the state’s pension fund entered this crisis as one of the strongest in the nation, and remains well-positioned to weather these challenging times and provide retirement security for our members for years to come.”

The fund was valued as high as $225 billion on Dec. 31, when Wall Street was booming. Thursday’s announcement follows three years of extraordinary growth since 2016, when the fund was valued at $178.6 billion.

DiNapoli said 49.07 percent of the fund’s assets are in publicly traded equities with the balance invested in bonds, mortgages, private equity, cash and real estate. The long-term rate of return is 6.8 percent, DiNapoli said. In 2017 and 2018, when Wall Street was booming, the return rate was more than 11 percent.