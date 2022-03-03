A state judge on Thursday allowed a redistricting lawsuit to proceed but said he would not suspend or delay New York’s election process because it is too late in the calendar to redo the state’s maps for Congress and State Senate.

It’s a significant victory for the Democratic-dominated State Legislature, which just weeks ago approved new election maps that booster Democrats’ chances to pickup seats around the state, especially in Congress.

State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister of Steuben County made the ruling after a hearing Thursday in a Republican-backed lawsuit seeking to strike down the new districts.

McAllister said a full ruling on whether to strike down the maps will come after expert testimony and discovery. Even then, he said the Republican litigants face a high bar to prove the new districts and the process to create them violated the state constitution.

Even if the GOP eventually wins the lawsuit, McAllister said it would be better to allow elections this year to proceed and to order new lines in 2023. That’s because with the state primary just three months away, McAlister said it was "highly unlikely" new maps could be put in place in time.

"I do not intend at this time to suspend the election process," McAllister said. If he did so, at this point, "it is more than likely, than not, that striking these maps would leave New York state any duly elected congressional delegates."

He added: "I believe the more prudent course would be to allow the current election process to proceed and then, if necessary, allow an election process next year if new maps need to be drawn."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The judge rejected a motion, brought by Democrats, to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

A Republican attorney told Newsday the plaintiffs won’t seek to appeal McAllister’s decision, saying they will "await ultimate decision on constitutionality before considering a request to alter the political calendar."