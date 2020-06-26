A federal judge ruled on Friday that New York State is wrong to restrict religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic but simultaneously allow much larger protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Senior U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe, who was appointed by President George W. Bush and sits in Albany, voided parts of an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo three months ago that threatened a fine against anyone who gathered in public.

There has been a state ban in place since March 22 on public gatherings, which was relaxed two months later to allow for 10 or fewer people, with a mandate that people wear face coverings and social distance.

Cuomo said earlier this month that in regions in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, houses of worship can open with 25% occupancy.

Included in the injunction Sharpe issued Friday is a prohibition on "enforcing any limitation for outdoor gatherings provided that participants in such gatherings follow social distancing requirements as set forth in the applicable executive orders and guidance" regarding religious gatherings.

“In the absence of an injunction,” the judge wrote in easing the state and city’s restrictions, “plaintiffs’ religious activities will be burdened and continue to be treated less favorably than comparable secular activities.”

The case, Rev. Steven Soos et al. v. Cuomo et al., was filed June 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. At issue is whether the state and New York City are practicing a double standard that violates the U.S. Constitution – specifically the First Amendment's free exercise clause and the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection guarantees — state law, or both, as the plaintiffs allege.

The plaintiffs are Revs. Steven Soos and Nicholas Stamos, both upstate priests; and Daniel Schonbrun, Elchanan Perr and Mayer Mayerfeld, who are Orthodox Jews from Brooklyn.

Cuomo, state Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Bill de Blasio are named as defendants. Each has spoken publicly in favor of the importance of the protests, which came after the May 25 death of Floyd, who was recorded dying while a Minnesota police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck. There have been protests around the world.

Except sometimes late at night or during the citywide curfew to curb looting, the Floyd protests in New York were generally not broken up and have even been encouraged by Cuomo, James and de Blasio. By contrast, the authorities have dispersed smaller religious gatherings, such as funerals, worship, and study.

The plaintiffs, represented by the Thomas More Society, a religious-liberty nonprofit based in Chicago, argue that Cuomo, James and de Blasio have exploited “the pretext of 'public health,' but with numerous exceptions defendants deem permissible according to their value judgments, including mass demonstrations of thousands of people of which they approve.”

Rebuttal papers for the defense argued that “public safety considerations surrounding recent protests in the City have led to a temporary relaxation in enforcement of the gathering limitation” and that “officials are addressing the ongoing public health crisis as it overlaps with the public safety concerns raised by the protests to the best of their ability, under dynamic and often fraught circumstances.”

The two sides also disagree over the issue of the outdoors.

Protests are mostly outside while worship is mostly inside, the defense argues. The plaintiffs argue that even outdoor worship is banned under the Cuomo order, and that the city has condoned so-called “Open Your Lobby” campaigns that allowed “theaters, concert halls, and other similar entities across the state opening their lobbies to protestors to rest, charge phone batteries, snack, etc., without any limitations on gathering sizes, and with express instructions to not let police in.”

Cuomo, de Blasio and James could not immediately be reached for comment.