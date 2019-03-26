TODAY'S PAPER
NY legislation would make unwanted robocalls illegal

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman addresses an audience on Dec. 1, 2016, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Housing Works/Lars Niki

By The Associated Press
ALBANY — Legislation pending before New York state lawmakers would make unwanted robocalls illegal.

The measure would prohibit anyone from using automatic dialing technology to contact a New Yorker for commercial purposes if they don't have the person's prior permission.

The legislation would also require telephone companies to offer free services to consumers allowing them to prescreen robocalls.

No vote on has been scheduled for the bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou. The two Manhattan Democrats plan to detail their proposal at a Capitol news conference on Tuesday.

