Democrats said Monday they will soon secure a supermajority in the State Senate — controlling at least 42 of 63 seats — which will strengthen their hand in Albany and possibly make their conference more moderate politically.

Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), the majority leader, and Deputy Minority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Queens) said they were confident the count of absentee ballots in a Westchester County race will turn Democrats’ way, giving them their 42nd seat.

That would give Senate Democrats a veto-proof majority, which the party already has in the state Assembly.

A supermajority would give Democrats a stronger hand in negotiations with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat who sometimes has accused the party of veering too far politically left.

It also would give Democrats solid control of legislative redistricting — the redrawing of election districts based on the U.S. Census — for the first time in recent political history.

But the addition of new upstate members also broadens the Democratic conference geographically and politically, which could temper any push to the left.

"In 2021, we will begin our session with a historic supermajority," Stewart-Cousins said at a State Capitol news conference Monday.

"The numbers prove that after the most productive legislative session in history, New Yorkers have not just chosen a Democratic Majority again, but a supermajority," she said.

Gianaris said Republicans had tried unsuccessfully to oust a number of first-term Democrats by focusing on a law, approved in 2019, that eliminated bail for most misdemeanors.

"We knew that bail was an issue," Gianaris said. "The opponents of bail reform took their best shot and they failed miserably."

In the Westchester race, Sen. Pete Harckham (D-South Salem) trails Republican Rob Astorino, the former county executive and 2014 GOP gubernatorial nominee.

But Harckham has been garnering more than 70% of the absentees and there are 18,000 more to tally, which should push Harckham into the lead, Gianaris said.