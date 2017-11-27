TODAY'S PAPER
Passengers: Plane's tires blew on landing at Newark

By The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. - Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in New Jersey, and the plane's tires blew out.

A spokesman for United Airlines says the Boeing 777-222 from Frankfurt was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Newark Liberty airport when it "experienced tire issues."

Passengers say some of the plane's tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured, but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up. Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

