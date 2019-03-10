TODAY'S PAPER
Police responding to report of an armed man at Bronxville hospital

Westchester County police say they haven't found any victims or suspects, and police were checking the security cameras.

By The Associated Press
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report of an armed man at a hospital north of Manhattan.

A woman who answered the phone in the admissions office at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday confirmed the hospital was on lockdown. The person would not give her name. She said she hadn't heard or seen anything and was just waiting.

Police told NBC 4 New York they were investigating a report of a man with a gun. Westchester County police say they haven't found any victims or suspects and police were now checking the security cameras.

Numerous police and emergency vehicles with their lights flashing were seen outside the hospital in Westchester County, just outside of New York City.

