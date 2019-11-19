The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is suing the electronic cigarette company JUUL, alleging misleading marketing and illegal sales to minors, James announced Tuesday.

Those practices contributed to the "ongoing youth vaping epidemic in New York State," her office said in a release.

“Right now an entirely new generation of Americans have become addicted to nicotine,” James said at a news conference at her Manhattan office.

“JUUL violated New York State law by repeatedly targeting teenagers,” she added.

The suit, her office said, alleges in State Supreme Court that JUUL violated the state’s business law, common law, public health law, executive law, and others.

According to a poster at her news conference, about 1 in 3 high schoolers in New York State smokes electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes. The poster said there have been 165 illnesses and 1 death in the state from vaping.

Speaking with the attorney general was East Hampton High School principal Adam Fine, who said that about 65 percent of his students have tried vaping, according to a poll conducted by student surveyors, and that school personnel spend as much as 4 to 6 hours a day dealing with vaping-related problems.

"No one alerted us to the premeditated — and to date very successful — assault of my students' brains and lungs by JUUL," he said.

In an emailed statement, JUUL spokesman Austin Finan said, "While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

Finan said the company recently stopped accepting orders for mint-flavored pods and suspended all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the United States.

JUUL is also "investing in scientific research to ensure the quality of our FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) application and expanding our commitment to develop new technology to reduce youth use," Finan said. "Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users.”