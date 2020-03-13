New criminal, civil trials in state courts postponed, administrative judge says

The state will postpone all new civil and criminal trials across the state to reduce courthouse traffic and combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo released Friday by Lawrence Marks, the state’s chief administrative judge.

Beginning March 16, civil and criminal jury trials in which opening statements have not yet been delivered will be delayed, Marks said.

Criminal and civil trials that have already begun can continue but jury selection on new cases is immediately suspended, he said. Those sitting on grand juries can continue with their duties although no new grand juries will be empaneled, the memo states.

Appearances and motions by attorneys on upcoming civil cases will be limited, the memo states, with many cases adjourned or with appearances conducted remotely through phone or video conferencing. Nonessential travel by court staff is prohibited and personnel meetings should be conducted by Skype or videoconferencing, Marks said.

Family Court proceedings, bench trials and criminal arraignments will be unaffected by the order, officials said.

The memo also imposed a one-week moratorium on evictions in New York City and directs the New York City Housing Court to decline to issue new eviction warrants when a party has not appeared in court.

The U.S. Eastern District Court will continue to host new civil and criminal trials at the discretion of trial judges, said Gene Corcoran, a spokesman for the district.

Naturalization ceremonies that are currently hosted at the Central Islip and Brooklyn courthouses will be moved off site, Corcoran said.

A memo issued last week by Chief Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf mandates that all detainees scheduled to appear in federal court, including those from the Nassau and Suffolk County detention centers, be screened to determine their body temperature. Detainees with a temperature exceeding 100.4 should not be produced in court, the memo states.