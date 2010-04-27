NY critics urge governor to oppose gas plant off LI

Local politicians, environmentalists and civic group representatives were planning Wednesday to urge Gov. David A. Paterson to follow New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's lead and oppose a plan for a liquid natural gas processing plant on an island that would be built in the Atlantic, 13.5 miles south of Long Beach.

Nassau County Legis. Dave Denenberg, a Democrat from Merrick, said he organized Wednesday's event on the Long Beach boardwalk after reading about Christie's Earth Day remarks opposing Atlantic Sea Island, which would be about 19 miles east of the Jersey shore and is pending federal approval.

"The governor of New Jersey on Earth Day said he's against it and we want the governor of New York and other state officials to stop sitting on the fence," said Denenberg, who contends that the project presents unacceptable environmental and national security risks.

Opposition by either governor could force the promoters to go to court to win approval for the project.

A spokesman for Paterson, Joel Barkin, noted that Paterson wasn't ready to decide but added that he did kill the Broadwater project in Long Island Sound on environmental grounds.

"As we made clear in the Broadwater case," Barkin said, "there are certain criteria that need to be met in terms of safety and health, of natural habitats and the environment and, if they are not met, we will not go forward with this plan."

A statement of opposition to the project was to be read this morning from another state politician, Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg (D-Long Beach), who said Tuesday, "I'm not going to put my community and the future of my community at risk."

The Atlantic Sea Island Group said Tuesday it had spent millions of dollars on an environmental impact statement, now near completion, and that the region needed its additional natural gas. "It would be irresponsible, and counter to our nation's current energy policies, to now simply bow to political expedience," the company said in a statement.